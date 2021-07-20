Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFC. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

