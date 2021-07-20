Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -252.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUP. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

