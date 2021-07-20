TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Buys $24,976.00 in Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Bradley M. Tirpak bought 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $24,976.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21. TSR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Get TSR alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.