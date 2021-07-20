Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 161.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,598 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

QCOM stock opened at $138.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

