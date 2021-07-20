Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 1,250,000 Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

