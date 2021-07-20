Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 896.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,681 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

