Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,992 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 0.6% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $29,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

