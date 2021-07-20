Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TUWLF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

