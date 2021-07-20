Twin Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Avanti Acquisition makes up approximately 0.1% of Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 4,258.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 386,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 158,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,569. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

