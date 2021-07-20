Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 124.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

