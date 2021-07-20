Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.38 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 78,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

