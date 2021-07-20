Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 31,438 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.