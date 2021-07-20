Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.45 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $178.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $192.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.83.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

