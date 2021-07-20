Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $2.22 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

