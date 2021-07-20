Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

