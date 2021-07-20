UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,895.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,265.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $4,199.99.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

