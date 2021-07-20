UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.