UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 99.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,019,598. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.