UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,516,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BEAM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

