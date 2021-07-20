UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

