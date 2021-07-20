UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

