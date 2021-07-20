UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in HCI Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

HCI stock opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

