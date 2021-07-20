UBS Group AG Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 1,659.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market cap of $273.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.49. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Quentin Mccubbin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

