UBS Group AG Sells 4 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 200.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,895.24 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,199.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,265.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.