UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

