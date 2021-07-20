UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:FMS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. 7,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

