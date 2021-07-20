UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of UFP Technologies worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $268,403.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $435.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.93.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

