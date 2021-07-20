Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,879 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $323.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.18 and a 52 week high of $356.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

