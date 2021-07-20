Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $120.36 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $120.36 million and $1.52 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,618.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.31 or 0.01334663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.16 or 0.00382061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00078097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001082 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002499 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

