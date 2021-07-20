Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMICY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Umicore stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

