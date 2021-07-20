Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unifi were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unifi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFI opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.84 million, a PE ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

