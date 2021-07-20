Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.36 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00017266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00229425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001471 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

