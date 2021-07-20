Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Shares of USAP opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, VP Wendel Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.