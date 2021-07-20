Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 13.8% Higher

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded up 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.22. 92,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,947,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $499.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,646 shares of company stock worth $529,118. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 247,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,892 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

