UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of URGN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,042. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $321.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

