Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Short Interest Up 29.5% in June

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 300.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

UTZ stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

