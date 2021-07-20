V3 Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties makes up about 10.7% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $57,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,585. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.