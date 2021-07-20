V3 Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. iStar makes up about 0.6% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of iStar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iStar by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iStar by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iStar by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iStar by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 101,944 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAR traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,539. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.73. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

