Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

