Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,490,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.84% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,696,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,080,000 after acquiring an additional 113,984 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $286.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

