Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Cut by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $397.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $276.39 and a 1 year high of $412.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

