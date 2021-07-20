Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.15.

