Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,325,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

