Veil Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,822.04 or 1.00341329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.54 or 0.01196278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00337186 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00413817 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005773 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.