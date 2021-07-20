Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Update

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 504,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1,673.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 519,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

NYSE VNTR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 18,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

