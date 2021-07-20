Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ventas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,979,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ventas by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

