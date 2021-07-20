Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) SVP Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) SVP P. Michael Miller sold 2,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, P. Michael Miller sold 28,528 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $354,317.76.

On Tuesday, June 1st, P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $889,433.65.

On Thursday, May 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 22,768 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $254,546.24.

On Tuesday, May 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 24,327 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $253,487.34.

On Thursday, May 20th, P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $193,864.10.

On Thursday, May 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $210,206.19.

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 81,076 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

