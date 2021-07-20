Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 127,633 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,633 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

UGI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

