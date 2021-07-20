Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. 163,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

