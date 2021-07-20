Verition Fund Management LLC Has $12.35 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in ASML by 8.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 8.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $19,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in ASML by 16.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $684.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $676.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $287.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $723.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

